CMS orders nursing homes to alert residents, families to coronavirus cases

The move comes three months after the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the United States. Families in Massachusetts and across the country have clamored for better information about what’s happening inside nursing homes, which have been hard hit by the pandemic, and have been mostly closed to the public to keep the virus from spreading.

Starting this week, skilled nursing facilities — serving an old and frail population at highest risk for the novel coronavirus — also will be required to report cases and deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where they’ll be used as an “early predictor” of states and regions where the disease is spreading.

The top federal regulator of nursing homes ordered them on Monday to alert residents and their families to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Federal officials haven’t previously tracked the number of virus cases in nursing homes, even though they appear to be a magnet for the disease. The new order by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which regulates the homes, is “unprecedented in its transparency,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma told reporters.

“Now more than ever, nursing home residents and their families have a right to know what’s happening in their facilities,” Verma said at a press briefing. She said nursing homes that fail to report COVID-19 cases within 12 hours will face fines of $1,000 a week.

Nursing homes in Massachusetts already are required to report virus cases to their local health departments and the state Department of Public Health, which licenses the homes. But many families have complained that they are only notified if their loved one tests positive for the virus, not if others in their facility are infected.

Verma said CMS will consult with its attorneys about making the outbreaks at specific sites public and will likely post the information on its website after families are notified. Several states, including New York and Connecticut, have begun doing that. Massachusetts public health officials have been providing daily updates on the number of nursing home cases but not breaking out the data by sites.

COVID-19′s danger to nursing home residents, especially those with underlying health conditions such as heart or lung disease, was laid bare in late February when the virus ripped through the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., where it’s killed more than 40 residents. Since then, thousands residents in nursing facilities across the country have succumbed to the respiratory disease, including more than 800 in Massachusetts. They include 50 confirmed deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers Home, the state’s largest known death toll.

Verma said nursing home infection data will prove value to health officials as they consider whether, and when, to begin recommending reopening parts of the country to normal life and commerce.

“Nursing homes have been ground zero” for the coronavirus pandemic, Verma said. “We recognize that in communities across the county, that’s where we see the first indication of spread.”









