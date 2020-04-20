Firefighters put out large trash fire at a West Roxbury shopping plaza

A large pile of trash caught fire at a shopping plaza in West Roxbury Sunday night, Boston firefighters wrote on Twitter.

Crews found the pile of trash burning next to a building at 1580 VFW Parkway around 11:30 p.m., firefighters said.

The fire extended to the building but crews quickly got it under control, firefighters said. The flames were knocked down by 12:15 a.m., they said.