Firefighters put out large trash fire at a West Roxbury shopping plaza

By Caroline Enos Globe Correspondent,Updated April 20, 2020, 38 minutes ago
Firefighters doused a large trash fire in West Roxbury Sunday night.
A large pile of trash caught fire at a shopping plaza in West Roxbury Sunday night, Boston firefighters wrote on Twitter.

Crews found the pile of trash burning next to a building at 1580 VFW Parkway around 11:30 p.m., firefighters said.

The fire extended to the building but crews quickly got it under control, firefighters said. The flames were knocked down by 12:15 a.m., they said.

Images of the scene shared on Twitter showed burn marks on the metal siding of the building.

No further information was available.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.

