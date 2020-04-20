Firefighters put out large trash fire at a West Roxbury shopping plaza

A large pile of trash caught fire at a shopping plaza in West Roxbury Sunday night, Boston firefighters wrote on Twitter.
Crews found the pile of trash burning next to a building at 1580 VFW Parkway around 11:30 p.m., firefighters said.
The fire extended to the building but crews quickly got it under control, firefighters said. The flames were knocked down by 12:15 a.m., they said.
At approximately 11:30 pm, @BostonFire was called to a fire at 1580 VFW Pkwy. Crews found a large pile of trash burning and it had extended to building. The companies quickly got it under control and are checking for extension. pic.twitter.com/UKywNsAi3G— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 20, 2020
Images of the scene shared on Twitter showed burn marks on the metal siding of the building.
No further information was available.
