Free meals available for adults in Boston amid coronavirus pandemic

“Starting today there will be sites all over the City providing free meals for adults in Boston,” the commission tweeted. “Thanks to @BOSfoodacces s, @YMCA_Boston @projectbread @CityOfBoston for helping to keep Bostonians fed during this #COVID19 crisis.”

The city of Boston is offering free meals to adults at multiple sites amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The meals are available from 8 a.m. to noon at the East Boston YMCA branch at 215 Bremen St.; the BCYF Leahy/Holloran community center at 1 Worrell St. from 9 a.m. to noon; the Mary Ellen McCormack housing development at Sterling Square in South Boston from 10 a.m. to noon; the Egleston Square YMCA branch at 3134 Washington St. in Roxbury from 8 a.m. to noon; the BCYF Mattahunt building at 100 Hebron St. in Mattapan from 9 a.m. to noon; and the Oak Square YMCA branch at 615 Washington St. in Brighton from 8 a.m. to noon.

“Locations and times are subject to change. Please check back to confirm information before you head to a meal pickup site or food pantry,” the commission says on its website.

Residents who have questions can call 617-635-3717 or e-mail food@boston.gov.

A number of additional meal programs have been set up amid the pandemic.

Meals for youth and teens are available weekdays between 8 a.m. and noon at more than 60 locations across the city. A full list of locations is available here.

“The City of Boston, in partnership with Project Bread, YMCA of Greater Boston, Boston Centers for Youth and Families, and other organizations, will provide free meals to all youth and teens at various locations and times across the City,” the commission says on its website. “All locations are open Monday through Friday, unless otherwise noted.”

As of Sunday, there were 5,516 confirmed cases of the virus in Boston, including 175 deaths, according to the latest data posted to the commission website. The site says 954 Bostonians have recovered from the virus.

