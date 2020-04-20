Jane Darrah Claflin, first woman on boards of MGH and Trinity Church, dies at 103

And as a longtime volunteer at the hospital, she saw firsthand the difficulties women encountered balancing child care with work as they tried to rise in their professions.

As the first woman to serve on the boards of Massachusetts General Hospital and Trinity Church, Jane Darrah Claflin knew well the challenges women faced making their voices heard in venues dominated by men.

Mrs. Claflin was influential in increasing the opportunities for women in Boston's health care field.

So when she learned nearly 30 years ago that fewer than 10 percent of full professors at Harvard Medical School were women, she set out to address the disparity. “I was very interested in seeing if we couldn’t get a few more of them promoted,” she told the Globe in 2007.

Mrs. Claflin, for whom MGH’s Claflin Distinguished Scholar Awards for women program was named, died April 6 in the Springhouse memory care community in Jamaica Plain, where she had lived for 11 years. She was 103.

In 2002, she was honored with Mass. General’s Trustees Medal, which previously had been awarded only five times.

According to MGH, every year several women are awarded what have become known known as “Claflins.” Each receives $50,000 per year for two years – funding designed to “increase opportunities for women to advance to senior positions in academic medicine.”

“It is an honor to be part of the visionary legacy of Jane Claflin and to be part of this Claflin community of stellar women in academic medical research,” Jacqueline Lane, a 2019 Claflin award recipient, said in a statement on an MGH website. “I hope to pay this forward by supporting other women in science and being open about my journey as a mother in a research career, normalizing it and knocking down barriers for future generations.”

After Mrs. Claflin died, Dr. Peter L. Slavin, president of MGH, and Dr. Timothy G. Ferris, chief executive of the Massachusetts General Physicians Organization, wrote in a tribute posted online that “Jane was a constant champion of fate of women in academic medicine, and she brought many wonderful programs to Mass. General as a result.”

They added that in 1993, “the Women in Academic Medicine Committee — originally chaired by Claflin — was established to help support the academic careers of women in science at Mass. General. Recognizing the obstacles women researchers face during their child-rearing years, this committee, along with the sponsorship of the Executive Committee on Research, established the Claflin Distinguished Scholar Awards in 1997 in honor of Claflin.”

Before Mrs. Claflin broke the gender barrier on MGH’s board in 1973, she did the same at Trinity Church. In 1968, she became the first woman to serve on the Vestry, which acts as the parish’s board of directors.

“They couldn’t have found anyone finer to fill that role. She was absolutely terrific,” said the Rev. Thomas B. Kennedy, a former associate rector at Trinity. “She understood human nature very well.”

The Rev. Samuel T. Lloyd III, former rector of Trinity Church, said in a written message that Mrs. Claflin “was a remarkable woman, full of courage, southern charm, intelligence, and faith.”

In her childhood, Jane Darrah wouldn’t have seemed destined to play such roles in Boston’s boardrooms.

The older of two sisters, she was born on Nov. 4, 1916, in Meridian, Miss., where her father, Robert F. Darrah managed sawmills, and her mother, Willie Brown, was a homemaker. When Mrs. Claflin was a teenager, her father’s work took the family to Mobile, Ala.

Always close to her aunts, uncles, and cousins in the southern states, Mrs. Claflin lived with an aunt and uncle in New Orleans while attending Sophie Newcomb Memorial College, the women’s college component of Tulane University.

Returning to Mobile after graduating in 1938, she met Richard Morton Claflin through mutual friends. He was a Harvard College graduate who then worked for Pittsburgh Plate and Glass Co., and they married in 1940.

His work took the couple to Cleveland and Springfield before they settled in Boston, where he worked for what is now John Hancock Financial Services and was active with the Beacon Hill Civic Association. Mr. Claflin died in 2004.

Soon after the family moved Boston in the early 1950s, Mrs. Claflin joined the Ladies Visiting Committee at Mass. General.

She decided to principally focus her attention on Trinity Church and MGH, with an emphasis on the hospital, where she remained active in her post-retirement role as an honorary trustee role until 2001.

“I stuck with one endeavor instead of fracturing my time with a number of causes,” she told the Globe in 1989. “It was always health care.”

She began chairing the Ladies Visiting Committee in the early 1960s and started chairing the Volunteer Service Committee in the early 1970s before joining the Board of Trustees in 1973.

Her pioneering role breaking gender barriers was highlighted in a photo from decades ago, recalled her son Thomas Claflin, who formerly ran Claflin Capital Management in Boston.

The wide-angle photo showed the combined boards of MGH and McLean Hospital gathered in a conference room that was filled with men.

“And mom’s the only woman,” her son said. “Everybody else is in a gray flannel suit.”

Mrs. Claflin served on MGH’s board until 1989, when she became an honorary trustee.

“She is in a class by herself,” Patricia Rowell, then-director of volunteers and interpreter services at the MGH, told the Globe in 1989. “She gets results. She’s paid attention to. It’s hard to be heard here — the place is so big and people have their own agendas — but she breaks through all that.”

Part of the reason Mrs. Claflin was so effective was that she saw more of the hospital than many of her peers. In the 1989 interview, she described her decades-long involvement with MGH as akin to “reading a great novel.”

As a volunteer, and while chairing committees, “she would basically stay at the hospital,” her son said.

“She really got to know the people in the hospital, and vice-versa, people got to know her, and she became the go-to person for the doctors and the staff people,” he added.

By seeing the hospital’s physicians and staff in their work roles on a day-to-day basis, “she was very conscious about what it was like to be a woman and a mother who was trying to work full time at MGH,” her son said, “and that led to the scholars program.”

In addition to her son Thomas, who lives in Boston and Concord, Mrs. Claflin leaves another son, Robert of Concord, N.H.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Mrs. Claflin will be announced after the coronavirus restrictions for gatherings are lifted.

Mrs. Claflin also was a dedicated, successful fund-raiser for Mass. General. “For nearly 50 years, she raised millions of dollars in charitable gifts for hospital facilities, people and programs,” Slavin and Ferris said in their statement.

“She was just totally fearless in asking people for money,” Thomas Claflin said.

Her pitch for funds sometimes would be part of a meal to which the potential donor had been invited.

“She would say, ‘The reason we’re having a lunch is that we want you to donate $1 million … but let’s have a nice lunch first,’ ” her son recalled.

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.