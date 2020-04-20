Lyrid meteor shower to peak on 50th anniversary of Earth Day

The shower was first seen shooting across the night sky by the Chinese nearly 2,700 years ago, making it one of the oldest known meteor showers, NASA said. It appears every April and is named after the Lyra constellation.

The Lyrid meteor shower began on Sunday and will be visible across the northeast each night until it peaks in the dark hours before dawn on Wednesday, according to a statement from NASA.

The first meteor shower of the spring will soar over Massachusetts this week and peak on Wednesday morning, the same day people across the globe will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day from home.

NASA scientists said a new moon will leave the sky dark enough for an extra good viewing of the shower, and up to 15 meteors could be seen each hour.

Edo Berger, professor of astronomy at Harvard University, said the shower will be most visible in areas away from downtown Boston.

“Dark places are best since most of the meteors will be difficult to see in bright city lights,” Berger said. “The best time to view is a couple of hours before dawn.”

Meteor showers form when the Earth moves into pockets of comet particles and pieces of asteroids while orbiting around the sun, according to NASA.

When the Earth moves through these areas at the same point in its orbit each year, some of the debris collides with the Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrates, creating the bright fireballs that are seen streaking across the sky during the showers, NASA said.

NASA said the Lyrid shower is made up of meteors that were once pieces of the comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher, which was first spotted in 1861. The last meteor shower seen in the sky this year was the Quadrantids shower in January.

“Meteor showers are a yearly event that provides a fun opportunity to connect with the night sky and the universe,” Berger said. “I think that [the Lyrids] is especially important in this particular moment in time.”

NASA will celebrate Earth Day virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “NASA Science Live,” a show that will discuss discoveries about the planet and new green technology, will air at 3 p.m. on the agency’s website.

NASA is encouraging Americans to share pictures of nature, Earth Day-related art, or science activities on social media with the hashtag #EarthDayAtHome.

For more information about NASA’s Earth Day plans, visit NASA’s Earth Day website.

