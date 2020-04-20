Maine reports one new death, total coronavirus cases up to 875

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one death and eight cases of coronavirus across the state Monday morning, bringing the total death toll to 35 and case count to 875.
A Waldo County resident died after contracting the coronavirus, officials said. Cumberland County has reported the most deaths with 16, followed by Waldo with eight, York with six, Kennebec with four, and Androscoggin with one.
Cumberland County, which includes Portland, has reported 380 cases, the most out of Maine’s 16 counties, officials said. York has reported the second most with 181 cases, followed by Kennebec with 97.
Of the total confirmed cases throughout the state, 414 patients have recovered, officials said. Patients who have been hospitalized at some point during their illness total 138, and 39 people are currently hospitalized. Sixteen of those patients are currently in critical care and nine are on ventilators.
The state has a total of 316 ICU beds, 152 of which are available, officials said. There are 287 of the state’s 336 ventilators available for use, along with 369 alternative ventilators.
