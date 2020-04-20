Maine reports one new death, total coronavirus cases up to 875

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one death and eight cases of coronavirus across the state Monday morning, bringing the total death toll to 35 and case count to 875.

A Waldo County resident died after contracting the coronavirus, officials said. Cumberland County has reported the most deaths with 16, followed by Waldo with eight, York with six, Kennebec with four, and Androscoggin with one.

Cumberland County, which includes Portland, has reported 380 cases, the most out of Maine’s 16 counties, officials said. York has reported the second most with 181 cases, followed by Kennebec with 97.