Man arrested after armed robbery in Walpole leads to high speed chase; two suspects still at large

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Cumberland Farms located at 1324 Main St. around 10:45 p.m., police said.

A Brockton man was arrested and two other suspects remain at large after an armed robbery at a Walpole convenience store led to a high speed chase on Route 1 Sunday night, Walpole police said in a statement.

Denyson Pierre, 20, of Brockton, was arrested during a foot pursuit along Route 1 Sunday night. Police had responded to an armed robbery at a Walpole convenience store earlier that night and had followed a suspicious vehicle Pierre allegedly was traveling in during a high speed chase on Route 1 after the incident, Walpole police said.

The suspect, who had allegedly brandished a firearm during the robbery, had fled by the time officers arrived at the scene, authorities said.

Shortly after, an officer checked on a suspicious vehicle on State Street, police said. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and headed northbound from Main Street toward Walpole center, police said.

Officers quickly followed the vehicle onto Route 1 and saw the vehicle slam into a guardrail, police said. Three suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot along Route 1, officers said.

The State Police Air Wing and K9 patrols, along with officers from the Walpole, Norwood, and Sharon police departments, searched the area for the other two suspects.

Police said the suspects are still at large and likely fled the area.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Walpole Police Detectives at 508-668-1212.

