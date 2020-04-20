Man arrested for attempting to break into Dorchester apartment while armed

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to break into a home while armed in Dorchester Sunday night, Boston police said in a statement.

Around 10 p.m., Corey Frederick, 43, of Dorchester, was allegedly seen banging on the back door of an apartment building in the area of Charlotte Street and trying to break in, police said.

Officers saw Frederick begin to climb down from a second floor porch at the back of the building when they arrived, police said.