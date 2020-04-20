Man arrested for attempting to break into Dorchester apartment while armed

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to break into a home while armed in Dorchester Sunday night, Boston police said in a statement.
Around 10 p.m., Corey Frederick, 43, of Dorchester, was allegedly seen banging on the back door of an apartment building in the area of Charlotte Street and trying to break in, police said.
Officers saw Frederick begin to climb down from a second floor porch at the back of the building when they arrived, police said.
Witnesses told officers they had previously seen Frederick lift his shirt and reveal a handgun after he got out of a parked vehicle, police said. Officers stopped Frederick and allegedly found a loaded Hi-Point 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat of his vehicle, they said.
One round of ammunition was in the gun’s chamber and three rounds were in the magazine, which police said was a “high capacity feeding device.”
Frederick was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of large capacity feeding device, attempted breaking and entering, trespassing, and malicious destruction of property.
He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court.
