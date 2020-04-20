Man dies after falling overboard near Gloucester

A man died after falling off a fishing boat near the coast of Gloucester on Monday afternoon, according to Coast Guard officials.
Crews responded to the boat, which was about 1.5 miles from shore near the Eastern Point Lighthouse, and began searching for the man around 3:45 p.m., according to Petty Officer Zachary Hupp. About 30 minutes later, the man was found unresponsive in the water, officials said.
Coast Guard officials performed life-saving measures on the man while returning to shore before transferring him to the care of local EMTs. The man was later pronounced dead, authorities said.
