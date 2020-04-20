Man dies after falling overboard near Gloucester

A man died after falling off a fishing boat near the coast of Gloucester on Monday afternoon, according to Coast Guard officials.

Crews responded to the boat, which was about 1.5 miles from shore near the Eastern Point Lighthouse, and began searching for the man around 3:45 p.m., according to Petty Officer Zachary Hupp. About 30 minutes later, the man was found unresponsive in the water, officials said.