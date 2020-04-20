A mixed bag this week, including more rain and cold

The jet stream is moving very fast this week, and that means quick changes each day. If you’re bored staying inside, you won’t be bored with the weather; No two days will be alike this week.

Dry weather Monday

We start the work week off with a blend of clouds and sunshine and temperatures getting into the middle 50s, fairly typical for week three of April. A large ocean storm nicks parts of Nantucket on the south side of the Cape with a little bit of rain, but the track of this system keeps it well out to sea today.

Stormy Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday, there will be a strong cold front approaching. The best part of the day is going to be the morning. After 2 or 3 p.m., we will watch a line of showers and storms approaching from the west. I don’t expect widespread severe weather, although some of these storms could contain small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. If you’re looking to get outside, your best bet is the beginning of the day.

A line of showers moves through Tuesday afternoon with a possible thunderstorm. COD Weather

Cold air Wednesday

Behind Tuesday’s weather system, it turns blustery and cold for Wednesday. Temperatures will be March-like, staying in the middle to perhaps upper 40s. Your best time to get out will be the afternoon when it’s mildest, because the morning features freezing temperatures.

Sunshine returns Thursday

Thursday will quiet things down with a partly sunny day. The most sunshine occurs in the morning, and more cloudiness arrives in the afternoon ahead of the next weather system. It will be 8 to 10 degrees milder than the previous day.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be typical of early March. COD Weather

Possible rain again Friday

Friday has the potential to be very wet, but if a storm takes a track further south, we could end up with less rain or even just clouds.

A storm in the Ohio Valley will move toward the coastline Thursday night. WeatherBell





Nice start to the weekend

We clear back out Saturday and temperatures get into the 50s. Presently, this looks to be the pick weekend day in terms of weather. Another system in this rapidly moving succession of weather arrives for Sunday with the return of showers. This cool and relatively damp pattern looks to continue through the end of the month.

Odds favor a cool pattern into May. NOAA

This doesn’t mean we are not going to see any sunny, mild days, but the atmosphere will lean toward average or slightly cooler than average with frequent bouts of precipitation. April showers ring true this year.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.