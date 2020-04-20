Naked man jumps on hood of car, assaults woman in Beverly

A naked man jumped on the hood of a woman’s car and then assaulted her in Beverly on Monday morning, police said.
Officials responded about 11:30 a.m. to the intersection of Washington and Lovett streets, where a witness said he drew his gun on the naked man after he began assaulting the woman and ordered him to stop, Beverly police said in a statement.
After multiple officers arrived at the scene, the naked man “took off at a sprint pace and launched himself into the windshield” of a parked police cruiser, according to the statement.
Police said they had to use a Taser on the man to place him under arrest. He was then taken to Beverly Hospital for evaluation.
The man, who was not identified, will face “numerous” charges once he is discharged from the hospital, police said.
