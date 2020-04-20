Naked man jumps on hood of car, assaults woman in Beverly

A naked man jumped on the hood of a woman’s car and then assaulted her in Beverly on Monday morning, police said.

Officials responded about 11:30 a.m. to the intersection of Washington and Lovett streets, where a witness said he drew his gun on the naked man after he began assaulting the woman and ordered him to stop, Beverly police said in a statement.

After multiple officers arrived at the scene, the naked man “took off at a sprint pace and launched himself into the windshield” of a parked police cruiser, according to the statement.