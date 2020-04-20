Rhode Island reports five more deaths and 339 more cases of coronavirus

PROVIDENCE -- Five more Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state death toll to 155, the state Department of Health reported on Monday.

Another 339 people have tested positive test for the virus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness, bringing the total number of cases to 5,090, the Department of Health reported.

A total of 272 Rhode Islanders are now hospitalized with the virus, including 62 in the intensive care unit and 45 on ventilators, according to DOH data.