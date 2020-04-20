fb-pixel

Rhode Island reports five more deaths and 339 more cases of coronavirus

Governor Gina M. Raimondo is scheduled to provide the daily update on the outbreak at 1 p.m. today.

By Edward Fitzpatrick Globe Staff,Updated April 20, 2020, 45 minutes ago
Providence, RI, April 19, 2020 -Gov. Gina Raimondo gives her daily COVID-19 briefing in the State Room at the R.I. State House on Sunday afternoon. Behind her is RI Dept of Health's Dr. James McDonald. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] Kris Craig/The Providence Journal

PROVIDENCE -- Five more Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state death toll to 155, the state Department of Health reported on Monday.

Another 339 people have tested positive test for the virus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness, bringing the total number of cases to 5,090, the Department of Health reported.

A total of 272 Rhode Islanders are now hospitalized with the virus, including 62 in the intensive care unit and 45 on ventilators, according to DOH data.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health, are scheduled to provide their daily update on the coronavirus at 1 p.m. today.

