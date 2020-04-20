The roar of Revolutionary muskets wasn’t heard in Lexington on Patriots Day 2020

“It’s an annual ritual. It’s really the best day of the year for us. It’s better than Christmas. This is what we live for,’’ said Sam Doran, adjutant of the Minutemen . “It hurt not being able to do it. But we know it was necessary right now and we are looking ahead to 2021.”

The annual commemoration of the battle between Minutemen and British Army soldiers on April 19, 1775, that began with armed hostilities between King George III and Colonial rebels did not take place Monday for only the second time in the last 48 years.

LEXINGTON - This year, there was no roar of muskets on the Lexington Green.

Doran said the Minutemen have conducted the reenactment each year since 1971 - the prior cancellation was due to a gale slamming into the region - that draws upwards of 10,000 people as 40 to 50 people appear as both Minutemen confronting far more numerous British soldiers conducting a noisy mock battle with muskets.

The Minutemen, however, could not let Patriots Day 2020 pass without acknowledging the patriotic actions and sacrifices that played out that day. Wearing Colonial garb with COVID-19 facemasks on, a handful gathered on Lexington Green, but without firing a single musket.

Instead, they laid flowers at the memorials around the Lexington Green and paused to make short videos (sans masks) summarizing the events and historic context for the people who lives intersected with each other 245 years ago.

“There was no musket fire mainly because we didn’t want to draw a crowd,’’ Doran said. “We wanted to make sure the Minutemen weren’t forgotten on Patriots Day, but we wanted to be very careful about how we held the program.”

Today’s Minutemen trace their organization back to 1689 and still take the oath created in 1773 by the Rev. Jonas Clark that called on its members to sacrifice their own wishes and own needs for the “common cause.”

“We tried to take a page from their book and in 2020 we socially distance for the common cause,’’ Doran said. “There are still ways for us to carry on even in the midst of the social distancing.”

The National Park Service, which operates the Minuteman National Historic Park, has created a list of virtual Patriots Day events.

