For second time, N.H. judge rejects bail request from Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, man charged in deaths of seven motorcyclists

Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to all charges and waived a bail argument following his arrest after the June 21, 2019, crash. Defense attorneys have twice argued in court papers that recently completed forensic tests results undermine the criminal charges against him and that Zhukovskyy should now be given a chance to ask for bail.

For the second time, a New Hampshire judge has refused to hold a bail hearing for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the Massachusetts man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in 2019 while he was allegedly on bail from another charge and operating a pickup truck with a trailer under the influence of drugs.

But Attorney General Gordon J. McDonald’s countered by noting that defendants can be held under New Hampshire’s dangerousness law without bail. Prosecutors said Zhukovskyy’s actions June, 21, 2019, and his prior criminal history still qualify as actions of a man who poses a safety risk to fellow citizens and should remain in custody awaiting trial.

Superior Court Judge Peter H. Bornstein agreed with prosecutors on April 6 - and did so again Monday.

"Having considered the parties’ pleadings and arguments and the applicable law, the Court concludes that it has not overlooked or misapprehended any point of law or fact,'' he wrote in a brief order. “Accordingly, the Court DENIES the defendant’s Motion for Reconsideration.”

Zhukovskyy’s case caused an outcry after it came to light that Registry of Motor Vehicles officials in Massachusetts had previously failed to suspend his license following an arrest in Connecticut for impaired driving. The then-Massachusetts registrar resigned, and another RMV official was fired.

The case triggered a probe that unearthed systemic failures committed by the Registry in policing bad drivers.

The people killed in the crash were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee, N.H.; Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville; Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, N.H.; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, N.H.; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, N.H.

