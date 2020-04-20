Sunflowers light the way as Carlisle waits out pandemic

Bromark had heard of communities that were posting rainbow drawings in windows as a sign of greeting in this era of social distancing, but she sought a different visual.

Lots of families in her town were out walking, she noticed. “And I thought it might be fun to give kids something to look for when they’re out taking walks.”

School had been canceled for weeks to come, and spirits were starting to sag. At home with her two young daughters, Rebecca Bromark of Carlisle wanted to find some way to offer assistance to those who needed it most, “and also do something community-building and hopeful,” she said.

“I was looking for something that felt kind of summery and would remind us that summer is around the corner and hopefully when it arrives, this whole thing will be ending,” she said. The image that came to mind was sunflowers.

“I wanted it to be a mood lifter, and I also wanted to give people a sense of being involved with something positive and larger than themselves,” Bromark said. She put out the word on a neighborhood listserve and then on a community Facebook group, encouraging residents to use the crafting method of their choice to create a sunflower and put it where a passerby could spot it — from a social distance, of course.

That covered the fun and community-building aspect, but how to make it something that would help others? Bromark and her family decided that for every sunflower spotted around town, they would donate $1 to the Greater Lowell Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. They named their fund-raiser Sunflowers Of Hope.

Since then, sunflowers have “sprouted” all over town. “I’ve seen them in windows, on yard furniture, peeking out from birdhouses,” Bromark said. One resident crafted a long-stemmed sunflower out of clay and wound the stem around her mailbox post.

Brothers Jacob and Luke Gettings knew their home was too far off the road for sunflowers in the window to be visible to kids passing by, so they took chalk to the pavement in front of their house in an attempt “to make the biggest sunflower possible,” according to their mother, Karen. “We happened to have only yellow, green, and purple chalk. How lucky!” Like many of the families participating, Gettings made her own donation to Sunflowers Of Hope in her boys’ honor.

Cady Audette made the most of a late March snowfall by putting liquid watercolors in spray bottles for 3-year-old Millie. “We used her small shovel to outline a sunflower and she painted in the color,” Audette said. “It was wonderfully bright and temporary as the snow quickly melted that morning.”

Even the art teacher at Carlisle’s elementary school got involved and made it part of her online learning repertoire by filming and posting a video about how to draw a sunflower based on van Gogh’s famous “Sunflowers” series.

“My hope is that families will make a scavenger hunt out of this,” Bromark said. “They can walk or drive around town spotting the sunflowers. And maybe get rid of a little of the cabin fever.”

Bromark and her family will donate up to $100 to their fund-raiser; after that amount is reached, she said she hopes other people will follow suit. To donate, go to the Sunflowers Of Hope Fund-raiser for Greater Lowell Community Foundation page on Facebook or to www.glcfoundation.org/donate.

Nancy Shohet West can be reached at nancyswest@gmail.com.