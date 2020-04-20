TSA stops Fla. woman from bringing gun onto flight at Logan Airport

The Transportation Security Administration on Sunday stopped a Florida woman from bringing a .22 caliber gun and four loose bullets in her carry-on bag onto a flight at Logan International Airport, the agency said.
In a statement, the TSA said an agency employee stopped the woman, whom they did not identify, “when the gun was spotted as her belongings entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.” The TSA alerted State Police, who “confiscated the handgun and detained the woman for questioning prior to citing her on a state weapons charge,” the statement said.
The TSA reminded travelers that they can’t put guns in their carry-on bags, even if they have concealed firearm permits in their home states. Travelers can store guns in their checked baggage if they’re properly packaged and declared, according to the statement.
“Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition,” the TSA said.
So far this year, TSA personnel have found five guns at Logan, the statement said. The agency detected 18 guns at the airport in 2019, 21 in 2018, and 14 in 2017, the statement said.
Nationwide in 2019, the release said, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, for an average of 12.1 guns per day, an increase of roughly 5 percent from the 4,239 spotted in 2018. The TSA said 87 percent of the guns detected in carry-on bags nationwide last year were loaded.
