TSA stops Fla. woman from bringing gun onto flight at Logan Airport

The Transportation Security Administration on Sunday stopped a Florida woman from bringing a .22 caliber gun and four loose bullets in her carry-on bag onto a flight at Logan International Airport, the agency said.

In a statement, the TSA said an agency employee stopped the woman, whom they did not identify, “when the gun was spotted as her belongings entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.” The TSA alerted State Police, who “confiscated the handgun and detained the woman for questioning prior to citing her on a state weapons charge,” the statement said.

The TSA reminded travelers that they can’t put guns in their carry-on bags, even if they have concealed firearm permits in their home states. Travelers can store guns in their checked baggage if they’re properly packaged and declared, according to the statement.