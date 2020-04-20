Two people caught stealing packages in Cambridge, one man arrested

A Cambridge man was arrested and a Malden woman summonsed after the pair were caught stealing packages from a Cambridge apartment complex Monday afternoon, police said.
Devon Reddick, 38, was arrested around 2 p.m. Monday after Cambridge police allegedly saw him take packages from the entryway of an apartment building on Hovey Avenue, according to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department.
Reddick, who was allegedly found with a knife in his possession, was putting armfuls of packages into a car driven by the Malden woman, Warnick said.
Reddick is being held before his virtual arraignment Tuesday, and both he and the unidentified woman are facing larceny charges, Warnick said. The woman was not arrested because she was only driving the vehicle Reddick was using, Warnick said, and was not publicly identified because she was not arrested.
Officers observed the thefts because they were out on extra neighborhood patrols that were prompted by an increase of thefts in previous weeks, Warnick said.