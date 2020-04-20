Two people caught stealing packages in Cambridge, one man arrested

A Cambridge man was arrested and a Malden woman summonsed after the pair were caught stealing packages from a Cambridge apartment complex Monday afternoon, police said.

Devon Reddick, 38, was arrested around 2 p.m. Monday after Cambridge police allegedly saw him take packages from the entryway of an apartment building on Hovey Avenue, according to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department.

Reddick, who was allegedly found with a knife in his possession, was putting armfuls of packages into a car driven by the Malden woman, Warnick said.