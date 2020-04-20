Vocational schools across Mass. donate 13,000 masks, 140,000 gloves to organizations across state

After Massachusetts schools closed in March to stem the spread of the coronavirus, 27 vocational schools joined together to donate over 13,000 masks, 140,000 gloves, and other valuable supplies to support first responders and medical professionals fighting on the front lines of the pandemic.

Kevin Farr, the executive director of Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators, announced the donations Monday morning in a video. Surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves, eye shields, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and gowns were donated from the schools’ stockpiles, which normally use the supplies for career technical education programs when school is in session.

"Pretty much everything that can be donated has been donated, and I think it's a great testament to the role vocational schools play in their communities,” Farr said. “I personally want to thank the individual schools on behalf of myself and my family, because the material that was donated could help health care workers take care of someone I know."