We can’t run. But we can rerun. Here’s how to watch some of the best Boston Marathon moments this Patriots Day

But many networks are stepping up to help fill the void this Patriots Day. We can’t run. But we can rerun.

It is a Marathon-less Monday , and many across the state may be feeling the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic more prominently than usual. For the first time since 1896, the 26.2 miles connecting Hopkinton to Boylston Street will sit quiet as thousands of runners and devoted spectators shelter at home.

NBC Sports and WBZ are streaming reruns of past Boston Marathons. Here’s how you can tune-in.

NBC Sports

Kicking-off what the network is calling “Marathon Week,” NBC Sports will stream Boston’s races from the past six years starting at 6 a.m. Watch on NBCSports.com or OlympicChannel.com. Races will also be streaming on the NBC Sports and Olympic Channel apps. The rest of the week will be dedicated to marathon reruns from around the world.

Here is the Monday schedule:

6 a.m. - 2014 Boston Marathon

8 a.m. - 2015 Boston Marathon

10 a.m. - 2016 Boston Marathon

1 p.m. - 2017 Boston Marathon

4 p.m. - 2018 Boston Marathon

7 p.m. - 2019 Boston Marathon





WBZ

At 9 a.m., WBZ is streaming “Boston Marathon Encores” from 2014 and 2018 races. The network also invites streamers to support the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund. Tune-in on boston.cbslocal.com, or watch below:

















Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.