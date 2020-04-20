State revises guidelines for who gets ventilators in crisis, following complaints about equity

An earlier version of the plan, developed with the help of medical experts from around the state, included provisions that took into account patients’ prospects for long-term survival. But those elements have been removed amid complaints that such distinctions would prioritize young people without underlying disabilities or health issues that often go hand-in-hand with socioeconomic and racial disadvantages.

The guidelines, which are not mandatory, are intended to help shape the decisions hospitals would make if they do not have enough life-saving equipment, such as ventilators, to serve every patient in need.

Massachusetts has revised its guidelines for who should get lifesaving medical care in if hospitals become overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, a shift that comes in response to widespread concern that the state’s initial plan would allow more people from disadvantaged groups to die.

In a statement, the state Department of Public Health said the recommendations “have been revised to reflect the direct input of stakeholders to develop guidelines that clarify concerns regarding equity and disparities."

“The recommendations were created to prevent unconscious bias against people of color, people with disabilities and other community members who are marginalized,” the statement said. The department said the guidelines have not been needed, as the state’s hospitals have so far been able to stay ahead of the demand for critical care associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The new guidelines emphasize patients’ short-term prospects of survival, and they remove discussion of “co-morbitities” that could affect the long-term chances of those who recover from COVID-19.

The revisions leave in place an advantage for medical professionals involved in delivering life-saving care, and they also give preference to women with pregnancies that are further along. In the event that patients’ circumstances are otherwise essentially equal, younger people are given priority.

The discussion of co-morbidities had been a particular area of concern for opponents, who said the use of the guidelines would compound inequalities that already exist in the health care system.

A group of hundreds of front-line health care workers sent a letter to the state following the release of the guidelines, arguing that the state standards “will result in the withdrawal of life-saving care ― including mechanical ventilation ― from a disproportionate number of indigenous people, Black people, Latinx people, other communities of color, elders, immigrants, asylees, refugees, and those who are undocumented, uninsured, incarcerated, homeless, experiencing poverty, or living with disability.”









Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.