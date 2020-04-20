Governor Baker keeps a steady hand on the wheel

Joan Vennochi’s piece regarding Governor Charlie Baker getting more emotional is not in synch with what I think is the general mood of the populace ( “Baker got emotional? Good, let’s see more of that.” Opinion, April 16). To compare him to Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York is unfair. I think we all greatly admire what Cuomo has done in New York, but it is Baker we elected. His calmness, pragmatism, and “drama-free” guidance is framed by great empathy, compassion, and wisdom. Whether that qualifies as emotional, we get it. His manner is not dictated by the follies out of Washington or the political topic of the day. That is why his approval ratings continue to be so robust.

Shannon Goodwin

Danvers





Governor doesn’t waste energy, or spend capital, railing against Trump

I loathe Donald Trump and am fearful about what he is doing to our democracy, but no, I do not want Governor Baker to “get emotional.” I want him to be competent and focused on the things that matter. We like him just the way he is, which is why his ratings are so high. Any idiot can fulminate about Trump, but what good does that do? Indeed, it might trigger Trump to punish Massachusetts, which would be shooting ourselves in the foot.

Baker has done a great job of managing the state through this unprecedented crisis, and I, for one, am glad he’s on the job.

Ruth Ann Hendrickson

Lincoln





His voice on the airwaves comes as a relief

During these uncertain and alarming times, countless people give of themselves, every day, in a wide range of capacities, to ensure the health and well-being of us constituents of the Commonwealth. Unarguably, each and every one of these people is a true hero. But I feel compelled to write that, throughout this crisis, I have found myself a new hero in Governor Charlie Baker.

Now, bound to home, subjected to nonstop news cycles, briefings, announcements, and updates, I feel actual relief when I hear Governor Baker’s voice on the airwaves. While neither he nor any of us knows all the answers, he doesn’t pretend to. He exudes integrity. I trust him, and right now, this helps me through the day — the fact that we here in Massachusetts are being led by an individual who is actually capable of navigating us through this devastating crisis. Sadly, not every state in the union is so fortunate.

Jessica Gervais

Worcester