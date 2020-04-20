The next pandemic is coming — we need an agency dedicated to fighting it

In the past 100 years, there have been at least 11 viral pandemics: polio, Spanish flu, Asian flu, Hong Kong flu, HIV, SARS, swine flu, MERS, Ebola, Zika, and COVID-19. So, about every nine years of our recent history, we have stood on the brink of some potentially catastrophic viral event. During this time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studied divorce, teenage sex, alcoholism, smoking, obesity, and automobile accidents. This is not to say that these topics are unimportant, but one does not water the plants when the house is on fire.

We need a new agency, a National Institute of Emerging Infections, which would combine some of the resources of the National Institutes of Health, the CDC, and other agencies into an institute whose only missions would be to undertake “Manhattan”-type projects toward the study of the corona, influenza, and other viruses, and microbial resistance, and to assemble massive stockpiles of equipment. Whatever this cost, it would be a pittance compared with the trillions we are spending now.