Bruce Cassidy believes Bruins’ ‘structure’ will be a benefit when (if) play resumes

But should hockey’s pandemic-related freeze-out come to an end in the coming days or weeks, the Bruins bench boss figures the Black-and-Gold’s solid game structure will be a pathway to success.

“I think our team plays a pretty structured game,” noted Cassidy, whose club led the NHL’s overall standings with 100 points when the shutdown came March 12. ”We’re not a loosey-goosey team that just relies on making plays all night to win. So I think that helps us in that regard.

"Structure can typically be your friend until you get your legs under you. It’s your security blanket until you can find your offensive game.”

The Bruins, 44-14-12, led the league with a plus-53 goal differential when the hiatus was implemented. They also led the league in fewest goals allowed (174), a miserly 2.49 per game. The Dallas Stars stood second with 2.57 goals allowed per game.

“My expectation is, like everyone else, we’ve got to be ready in a hurry,” said Cassidy, chatting in a noontime Zoom session with beat reporters Monday. "We’ve got to be ready for the next team —and that’s very hard to predict. No one’s ever been through this.

"I know our players are excited about this opportunity, assuming it’s coming. They’ll be highly motivated to get themselves ready to play, and you hope during the break that the guys will take it to heart, done the most they can so they don’t have to play too much catch-up.”

