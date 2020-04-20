Instant replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday

NESN, 6 p.m.

Roger Clemens sets a major league record with 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game. Red Sox fans are going to love this guy forever and ever, I tell you.

Lakers-Celtics, Game 5 of 1984 NBA Finals

NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Larry Bird scores 34 points and grabs 17 rebounds, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar needs an oxygen mask on the bench in the 97-degree heat, and the Celtics move within a win of securing Banner 15.

Bruins-Canucks, Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

You’re going to need a second screen for this one. While you’re watching the Bruins win the Cup for the first time since 1972, the team will be hosting a virtual reunion on its YouTube channel that is expected to include every member of the ’11 champs.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.