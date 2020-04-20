‘The Last Dance’ is most-watched documentary content in ESPN history

Twenty-two years after his final game with the Chicago Bulls and 17 after his last NBA game, Michael Jordan still draws an enormous following.

ESPN’s much-anticipated documentary series “The Last Dance,” featuring a behind-the-scenes look at Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls, premiered Sunday night to a massive audience.

The first two episodes of the 10-part series, which aired on ESPN and ESPN2, averaged 6.1 million viewers across the two networks from 9-11 p.m., making it the most-watched documentary content in ESPN’s history.