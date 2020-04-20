LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire a small but powerful package in the NFL Draft

A key cog during the Tigers’ run to the national championship last season, Edwards-Helaire piled up more than 1,800 yards from scrimmage along with 17 touchdowns. He was a true dual threat, averaging 6.6 yards per carry and catching 55 passes. It’s no wonder Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow called his backfield buddy the best player he’s ever played with.

A bit vertically challenged at 5 feet 7 inches, Edwards-Helaire sometimes was tough to locate as he negotiated his way through the land of giant defenders he consistently faced in the rugged Southeastern Conference. Landing a clean shot on the muscular 207-pounder wasn’t an easy task, and when it did happen, Edwards-Helaire often was able to pinball off them.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire can get lost in a crowd — but that’s never stopped the LSU tailback from standing out.

Advertisement

“For him to say those words, it’s very special,’’ said Edwards-Helaire, who noted the pair had an instant chemistry even before working together on the field. “Especially with him having the season that he had and this team having the amazing season that we had. It just means the world."

Edwards-Helaire has impressive lower-body strength and drives his powerful, piston-like legs through tacklers on inside runs. He runs with excellent balance and will quickly bounce outside when the inside lanes are clogged.

As a receiver, Edwards-Helaire tracks the ball well and catches it in stride without losing speed. He demonstrates nice body control and changes directions seamlessly to avoid hits.

Because of his comparative lack of size by NFL standards and his receiving ability, Edwards-Helaire has been pigeonholed by some analysts as a third-down, change-of-pace back. But he said he’s heard just the opposite from some teams.

Asked what teams like about his game, he said, "The fact that I can do everything. I can do first down, second down, third down. I was pretty much the guy as far as what they wanted all around.

Advertisement

“They say I’m small, but ultimately I think I’m just a little shorter. I weighed in at 207 but I played between 210 and 215 last year. Ultimately, they like everything about me and I want to put that on display. I put it on display this past season and I know I’ll do it at the next level.”

Another thing that stands out in Edwards-Helaire’s film is his ability to pick up the blitz. It was a skill he developed with the help of former Patriots back Kevin Faulk, who joined the LSU staff last year and has since been promoted to running backs coach. Faulk was another undersized back who developed into an excellent pass protector.

“The first thing when Kevin came on staff two years ago, I asked him about pass pro ... and we immediately got working on it because I understood his standpoint from it,’’ said Edwards-Helaire. "I mean, he blocked for Tom Brady — one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the [NFL]. So, he played for 12 years, which ultimately he learned how to pass pro and I knew that I was going to have to do that on the next level.

"And that’s something I pride myself on also. As soon as he came in, we hopped on it. He’s kind of the guy that helped me along the lines with it and then ultimately just the way he ran the ball and everything else from his height standpoint, my height standpoint, everything, we were seeing eye-to-eye on a lot of things.’’

Advertisement

Though the Patriots currently are well-stocked at running back, Edwards-Helaire’s premium package of skills could be hard to ignore if he falls into the third round, where the club has three selections. It could turn into a similar scenario as last April when Damien Harris’s talent was too tantalizing to pass on in the third round.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.