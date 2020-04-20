NESN will reunite the 2011 Bruins to watch their Stanley Cup clincher

Even in these quarantined times, the Bruins and NESN have found a fun way to get the band back together.

When NESN rebroadcasts Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final Tuesday night (8:30 p.m.), a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks that clinched the Bruins’ first championship since ’72, viewers will be able to watch it with some especially good and insightful company.

In what the network and the team have dubbed "Locker Room Time Machine,’’ the entire 2011 Bruins team is expected to simultaneously reunite via live stream on the Bruins’ official YouTube channel to watch and comment on the game.