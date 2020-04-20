New York mayor eyes late summer for fans to return ballparks

“For all of us sports fans, we’re asking this question, ‘Can our leagues come back in 2020, at all?’ I think this is an area where we don’t know yet,” he said during a news conference. “I’m taking what I think is a cautious, steady approach to how we reopen New York City. And we have to always plan on the worst-case scenarios. We have to protect ourselves.

De Blasio announced that parades and city-permitted events had been canceled through June because of the novel coronavirus, but said progress in fighting the pandemic will determine what is allowed after that.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said there is a chance for large public gatherings later in the summer, which could lead to games at Yankee Stadium and the Mets’ Citi Field.

“But there’s also better-case scenarios that could come along and could get proven that might open up possibilities for later on, late in the summer, going into the fall. There may be opportunities.”

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter passes on salary during pandemic

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told team employees during a conference call Monday he is forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the discussions told the Associated Press.

The person said other members of the Marlins’ executive team agreed to take pay cuts, while baseball operations personnel will continue to receive their full salaries through at least May 31. The person didn’t specify the figures of the pay cuts.

Major League Baseball spring training was suspended March 12 because of the pandemic. The start of the season, scheduled for March 26, has been indefinitely delayed.

Entire Mass Open slate canceled

The 111th Massachusetts Open, which was to take place June 15-17 at Taconic Golf Club in Williamstown, was canceled for this year, according to Mass Golf.

All six Mass Open qualifying events have also been canceled, but any exemptions from this year will carry over and be honored for the 2021 Mass Open, which will be held at Oak Hill CC in Fitchburg.

Participants who have registered have received an e-mail detailing how refunds will be processed.

With a professional purse of $75,000, the Mass Open offers one of the largest prizes in New England.

Wilf family ups its donations to more than $5 million

The family that owns the Minnesota Vikings has increased its donations to COVID-19-related causes to more than $5 million. The family made an initial donation of $500,000 last month.

New York and New Jersey residents Zygi, Mark, and Lenny Wilf announced that the bulk of the money has been earmarked to support health care workers, the elderly, food banks, social service organizations, and Jewish philanthropic causes in New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Israel.

“We are focused on trying to provide as many resources as possible to meet their needs and assist some of the most vulnerable populations during this unprecedented time,” said Zygi Wilf, the Vikings’ owner/chairman.

Meanwhile, the The NFL and the Players Coalition are donating more than $3 million to seven areas significantly affected by the new coronavirus.As part of the league’s Inspire Change program, a donation of $3.05 million will be sent to health systems, individual hospitals, and nonprofit organizations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, and impacted regions of Florida and Louisiana.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife, J.J., have donated $150,000 to a local fund providing personal protective equipment for health care workers along with lab supplies to expand testing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dalton, who has one year left on his contract with Cincinnati, told medical professionals in a video that “it’s a true honor for us to help support you all in this fight” by contributing to the University of Cincinnati Health Crisis Response Fund.

Arsenal players to take 12.5 % pay cut for a year

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and his players agreed to reduce pay by 12.5 percent for the next year to help their club deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus.

No games have been played in the English Premier League for six weeks and the competition is not likely to resume until at least June due to the national lockdown and social distancing.

“There has been a clear appreciation of the gravity of the current situation,” Arsenal said, “and a strong desire for players and staff to show their backing for the Arsenal family.”

The voluntary reduction in annual earnings by the players and coaches will come into effect next month once the paperwork is completed.

“If we meet specific targets in the seasons ahead, primarily linked to success on the pitch, the club will repay agreed amounts,” Arsenal club said. “We will be able to make those repayments as hitting these targets, which the players can directly influence, and will mean our financial position will be stronger.”

The north London club has 10 games remaining and is 8 points from fourth place with a game in hand on Chelsea as it chases a first Champions League qualification in four years.

Spain has plan for soccer to return to practice

The Spanish government says it has reached a deal with the country’s soccer league and federation for teams to return to practice.

The government has not provided a timetable or given any other detail about when practice would resume. It says it will depend on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic and on decisions by health authorities.

The government says strict protocols will have to be followed when teams begin training again. The Spanish league and the federation have created health protocols for the return to training.

The league says the competition is not expected to resume until the end of May at the earliest and games will be in empty stadiums at first.

Government officials and the presidents of the league and the federation met for nearly eight hours this weekend.

Jim Boeheim, Michigan AD take cuts

University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has volunteered to reduce his salary by 5 percent. Manuel, who was hired four years ago, had a $990,000 salary in 2019.

School president Mark S. Schlissel announced the cost-saving move as part of the institution’s plan to cut costs due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Schlissel says the school may have to endure losses as much as $1 billion through 2020.

Schlissel says he decided to cut his salary as school president by 10 percent for the rest of the year, starting May 1.

Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim and football coach Dino Babers are taking voluntary pay cuts to help the university cope with the drain of financial resources. Also taking the voluntary 10 percent pay cuts are women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman, men’s lacrosse coach John Desko, and women’s lacrosse coach Gary Gait.

Professional Fighters League done until 2021

The Professional Fighters League has canceled its upcoming season because of the coronavirus pandemic and plans to resume in spring 2021.

The mixed martial arts promotion was expected to begin competition in May. The competition format includes a regular season, a postseason, and a championship event, making it unique in MMA. Last year, the promotion staged six regular-season events, three playoff events, and a championship event on New Year’s Eve.

CEO Peter Murray says the PFL will pay its fighters a monthly cash stipend to help support them and their families throughout 2020.

Murray said the decision helped give the roster a more definitive idea of the state of the promotion.

“We are in a position to maintain the majority of our roster, and for those that are going to continue with the PFL, we have put in place a program for a monthly cash stipend to support our fighters,” Murray said by phone. “We think it’s the right thing to do.”

Murray said there was no danger of the league folding and that it might even pop up in the fall for one-off special events.

“We’re very nimble and we put together and very decisive and specific plan that gives us time to continue and evaluate what’s going on with the crisis,” he said. “Our focus has always been made-for-TV, will continue to be and we’ll further emphasize that.”

The PFL said it would continue to use former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in some fashion after a successful partnership last season.

Louisville Slugger taking lots of hits

The company that makes Louisville Slugger wood baseball bats has closed its factory, furloughed 90 percent of its employees and shut its popular museum.

Hillerich & Bradsby Co. says it has continued to cover all health care benefits for its 171 furloughed workers. The remaining 10 percent of employees have taken 25 percent pay cuts.

The wood bat factory closed March 19, three days after the Louisville Slugger Museum shut. The 120-foot bat outside its headquarters now a banner across the barrel reading “Flatten the Curve.”

The 165-year-old company produces about 2 million wood Louisville Slugger bats a year at its downtown Louisville plant, with around 50,000 going to Major League Baseball.

Novak Djokovic balks at taking vaccine

Novak Djokovic says if an anti-coronavirus vaccination is compulsory for tennis players to return to the world tours then he won’t take it.

Djokovic, who is ranked No. 1 in the world, said in a live Facebook chat he wouldn’t “be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.”

“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August, or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet.”

Djokovic spoke Sunday. He and his wife Jelena, who have two children, have spoken previously against vaccinations.

Prominent Serbian virologist Predrag Kon, a member of the state team fighting the spread of COVID-19, replied to Djokovic on Facebook that he should not make such anti-vaccination statements because of his huge public influence in his native Balkan country.

“As one of Djokovic's most trusted fans, I would have liked to have had the opportunity to explain to him the importance of the immunology in public health," Kon wrote on Monday. “Now it's too late, you have assumed wrong beliefs."

