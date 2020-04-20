Old scouting guide gives us fascinating insight into Bill Belichick’s defensive philosophy

With the NFL Draft coming up this week, let’s switch over to the defensive side of the ball. Jeremiah, now with the NFL Network, detailed Belichick’s defensive scouting guide in a recent podcast.

In recent columns examining Bill Belichick’s scouting and general football philosophies, I have focused on the offensive side of the ball: how Belichick prefers brains over brawn at quarterback, and how he wants to attack a defense right up the middle. This insight came from former Ravens scout Daniel Jeremiah , who recently posted on social media a Belichick scouting guide from 1991, when Belichick was the Browns head coach.

Belichick’s philosophy on defense sounds a lot like his philosophy on offense:

“Defend the middle of the field first. Not allow offense to run or pass inside,” he wrote 29 years ago. “Pressure on the QB up the middle, force them to go outside. Make sure you have a third down cover linebacker or a sixth DB to matchup on the [Eric] Metcalfs of the world, etc.”

For Belichick, it all starts in the middle of the field, on both sides of the ball. On offense, go right at the opponent and make them stop you. On defense, get right in the quarterback’s face, and force the opponent to expend their energy running horizontally, not vertically.

Much like a baseball team tries to be solid up the middle — at catcher, shortstop, and center field — Belichick’s teams are usually stout at defensive tackle, inside linebacker, and safety.

In his scouting guide, Belichick also listed “five problems for defense":

1. Poor tackling.

2. Selfishness.

3. You need size, big physical strong guys.

4. You need competitiveness, guys that play hard for 60 minutes. What does a guy do on the PAT?

5. Need symmetry in defense.

It is not surprising to see Belichick’s top priority as finding players who can tackle. He has no use for defensive backs who aren’t physical in the run game. It’s no coincidence that Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, and Stephon Gilmore are three of the Patriots’ best tacklers.

The “selfishness” point is obvious: “Do your job.” Belichick’s defense doesn’t work if players are free-lancing.

The point about size and strength has been a hallmark of the Patriots throughout Belichick’s 20-year run. From Vince Wilfork to Danny Shelton, Willie McGinest to Dont’a Hightower, Richard Seymour to Rob Ninkovich, Belichick likes big, physical, stout defenders in the front seven.

The other point that stands out is the one about competitiveness, and judging players’ effort on extra points. It explains why he has used starters such as Rob Gronkowski, Chandler Jones, and Jamie Collins as blockers on the PAT kicking team. Belichick wants to see 100 percent effort on every single play, no matter how seemingly inconsequential.

Now let’s dive into what Belichick looks for at specific positions:

▪ On the defensive line, he wants size. At tackle, "need a big strong guy that you can bring in when you have to go across from the [Mike] Munchak’s and the [Anthony] Munoz’s,” he wrote. “Can play well in a fairly confined space, explode, power, quickness, leverage.”

The Patriots still use the 340-pound 3-4 nose tackle in today’s NFL. Beau Allen, a free agent signing from Tampa Bay, will replace Shelton in this role for 2020.

At defensive end, Belichick cares more about size than someone who puts up gaudy sack statistics. His No. 1 rule for defensive ends is "you cannot get knocked off the line,” which explains why he has used oversized linebackers such as Ninkovich and John Allen at defensive end. In the draft, a defensive end such as Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa, listed at 6-5 and 275 pounds, looks to be a Belichick prototype.

Belichick believes that scheme and blitzing can create more than enough pass rush, and he doesn’t invest in speedy edge rushers. Last year, the Patriots were seventh in the NFL with 47 sacks, but Collins’s team-high seven tied for 44th among all players.

“Would rather have the big strong guy than the faster guy to stop the run first and can substitute in for the pass rush,” Belichick wrote. "Pressure up the middle for the QB can cause more problems than guys running around the corner.”

▪ At linebacker, Belichick likes size and strength across the board. Inside guys need to be big enough to blitz up the middle and take on guards and fullbacks, while outside guys need to be fast enough to chase down running backs and big enough to play pass coverage.

Belichick is not one for undersized linebackers, which is why I recently chose Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray (6-2, 241) over LSU’s Patrick Queen (6-0, 229) for the Patriots in a mock draft.

“Outside linebackers need size, speed and athletic ability,” Belichick wrote. “The 6-2 outside linebackers are hard to like, even if they can run up field, they’re small with no range.”

▪ At cornerback, Belichick’s top priority is finding "tackle and force guys,” he wrote, which reinforces the point from before. Ty Law, Darrelle Revis, Logan Ryan, and Gilmore were or are all excellent tacklers.

Belichick then details what he wants from a coverage standpoint, and it should sound familiar.

“You need one pure cover corner, 5-10 range and up,” he wrote. "Size becomes a factor. Small cover corner guy is a liability.”

Belichick believes in having an alpha-dog cover corner (Law, Revis, Gilmore, Asante Samuel). It allows him to execute one of his favorite strategies — the old "use the No. 1 cornerback on the No. 2 receiver, and double-team the No. 1 receiver with two other DBs.”

We also see again that Belichick likes size at cornerback. Gilmore and Aqib Talib are both 6-1. Brandon Browner and Joejuan Williams are 6-4. Law was a sturdy 5-11, 200 pounds.

▪ And at safety, Belichick wants players who can tackle (of course), and players with cornerback skills.

“Have to be able to cover man to man,” he wrote. “The 200-pound, 4.75 tough guy cannot play for us. Guy has to be able to play the pass. The traditional strong safety guy vs. run is not what we need. Former corners moved inside to safety might be ideal if they have size. Ball skills and judgment are essential, more so than pure speed and athleticism.”

Twenty years after Belichick wrote that scouting guide, McCourty became the perfect embodiment of this. He was drafted in the first round as a cornerback in 2010, and had a roller coaster performance his first 2½ years in the NFL. Then in the middle of 2012, the Patriots acquired Talib, shifting McCourty to free safety, where he has become a two-time All-Pro, three-time Super Bowl champion, and the leader of the Patriots defense.

