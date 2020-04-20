Patriots unveil new-look uniforms for 2020 season

“What was previously known as the Patriots alternate uniform has been promoted to the team’s home primary, and an entirely new version has been unveiled for away games,” according to Patriots.com .

The Patriots unveiled new-look uniforms on Monday, the first change to their primary on-field look in 20 years.

The release was synced to Patriots Day, a Massachusetts holiday that commemorates the first battles in the Revolutionary War.

The home uniforms are largely the same as those worn as part of the league-wide “color rush” uniform campaign. They feature blue pants and jerseys, and slight changes have been made to the fonts, according to the Patriots’ website.

The road uniform has been changed to add “strong red and blue stripes” on the shoulders of the jersey, which will be paired with blue pants.

When the team had an opportunity to change up its uniforms – allowed every five years in the NFL – they decided not to completely change the uniforms, but to lean on what had been successful as of late.

“The success of the ‘Color Rush’ uniform that we’ve worn for the past couple of years had us thinking that we didn’t need to make real substantive changes," said Jen Ferron, the CMO of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, in an interview with the Patriots’ website. "We could make modest changes to our home uniform and then use a complementary version with those same aesthetics for our away uniform.”

The Patriots’ website says the original “Color Rush” look was modeled off of the Patriots’ retro red throwback uniforms.

The Patriots will wear their silver helmets with the “Flying Elvis” logo with the new threads, closing the door – for now – on an opportunity to wear the red jerseys this year. An NFL team isn’t allowed to change its helmet during a season, according to a league rule. Wearing red throwbacks with a silver helmet wouldn’t “respect the integrity of the uniform.” The red uniforms are paired with a white helmet adorned with the Pat Patriot logo.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.