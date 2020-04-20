Read the Boston Athletic Association’s message to front-line coronavirus workers on Marathon Monday

The Boston Marathon may not be going on today, but the Boston Athletic Association still had a message for the city and its workers on the front line for Patriots Day.
The BAA took out an ad in Monday’s Boston Globe that read
"To the Doctors, Nurses, Pharmacists, Dentists, Medical personnel, EMTs, Police officers,Firefighters, Grocery store workers, Custodians, Postal workers, Delivery drivers, Bus drivers, Train conductors:
“We’ll wait to start Until you reach the finish.”
Uta Pipping, who won race three years in a row from 1994 through 1996, took to Twitter to post a message of support, along with a video in which she was interviewed after completing the race.
Advertisement
Friends, Ihr Lieben, my heart is in Boston today & with a message from my recent Boston Marathon finish: we will meet soon again & there will be tears of joy. Stay safe AND NEVER give up. Thank you @jhboston26 @bostonmarathon @BAA #HealthcareHeroes @STEVEBURTONWBZ #PippiLanglauf pic.twitter.com/w4buGC1ixO— Uta Pippig (@utapippig) April 20, 2020
The BAA announced on March 13 that the marathon would be postponed until Sept. 14.
The Boston Globe took to Instagram to share a tribute to the region and its residents, called “Boston is Still Running.”
It’s “a story of the city’s grit and resilience during the toughest of times. While there will be no marathon on Monday, The Boston Globe and our community will persevere. Our printers are still running. Our essential workers are still running. Parents are still running. Healthcare workers are still running to save lives, while risking their own.”
View this post on Instagram
We’re not running the marathon on Monday, but Boston is Still Running. Whether you’re donating, volunteering, working, homeschooling your kids, or helping out your neighbors, we want to see. Post a photo or video with #BostonStillRunning to show us how you’re still “running”. Voiceover by Newton native @johnkrasinski.
Dan Shaughnessy: Our Boston Marathon has been run off course by the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what we’re missing.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney