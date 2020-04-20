Read the Boston Athletic Association’s message to front-line coronavirus workers on Marathon Monday

The BAA took out an ad in Monday’s Boston Globe that read

The Boston Marathon may not be going on today, but the Boston Athletic Association still had a message for the city and its workers on the front line for Patriots Day.

“We’ll wait to start Until you reach the finish.”

The Boston Athletic Association took out an ad with a message for the workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic. Boston Globe

Uta Pipping, who won race three years in a row from 1994 through 1996, took to Twitter to post a message of support, along with a video in which she was interviewed after completing the race.

The BAA announced on March 13 that the marathon would be postponed until Sept. 14.

The Boston Globe took to Instagram to share a tribute to the region and its residents, called “Boston is Still Running.”

It’s “a story of the city’s grit and resilience during the toughest of times. While there will be no marathon on Monday, The Boston Globe and our community will persevere. Our printers are still running. Our essential workers are still running. Parents are still running. Healthcare workers are still running to save lives, while risking their own.”

