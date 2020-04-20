The top running backs in the NFL Draft

Listing player, school, height, weight, 40-yard dash time, and round player is projected to be selected in (vitals from the NFL Combins):

An impressive specimen with excellent size, power, and surprising breakaway speed. Tremendously instinctive, he sees the holes before they crack open. Rarely goes down on first contact; this dude commands gang tackling. If there’s a red flag, it’s that there’s a lot of mileage (4,642 yards) on this engine.

D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-8, 212, 4.48, 1-2

They just keep cranking out quality runners in Athens year in and year out, and Swift is the latest. He’s a quick little buggah who runs with balance and agility and the strength to deflect tackles. Because of a quality rotation, Swift has plenty left in the tank after just 513 touches in college.

Advertisement

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-7, 207, 4.60, 2-3

Despite a comparative lack of size, the mighty mite has the power to pound between the tackles and the hops to bounce around the edge and get to the second level. Excels as both a natural pass catcher and aggressive pass protector.

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, 5-9, 209, DNP, 2-3

A pinball-type back who will bounce off defenders, keep his balance, and then race to the open spaces. Excels at getting skinny and sliding through the tiniest cracks in the line, and will burst onto the second level with authority. Another guy with a lot of wear on him (more than 5,000 yards from scrimmage).

Cam Akers, Florida State, 5-10, 217, 4.47, 2-3

Often overlooked, Akers is just the third Seminole back with multiple 1,000-yard seasons, following in the footsteps of Warrick Dunn and Dalvin Cook. Powerfully built and immensely athletic, Akers flashes good first-step quickness and impressive acceleration.

Advertisement

Best of the rest: A.J. Dillon, Boston College (6-0, 247, 4.53); Antonio Gibson, Memphis (6-0, 228, DNP); Zack Moss, Utah (5-9, 223, 4.65); Joshua Kelley, UCLA (5-11, 212, 4.49); Lamical Perine, Florida (5-11, 216, 4.62).





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.