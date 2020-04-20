Widow of Kobe Bryant joined by others in wrongful death lawsuits

Family members of four of the eight passengers killed in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna , have joined the NBA star’s widow in filing wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned and operated the aircraft. The suits on behalf of three members of one family, and a woman who helped coach Bryant’s daughter in basketball, were filed electronically Sunday in Los Angeles Superior Court. The pair of lawsuits comes about two months after Vanessa Bryant also sued Island Express Helicopters Inc., which operated the Sikorsky, and its owner, Island Express Holding Corp. Unlike Vanessa Bryant’s lengthy lawsuit, the new identical 7-page cases do not name the dead pilot, Ara Zobayan , or his representative, as a defendant. All the suits allege that the two companies were careless and negligent. One suit was filed by two children of Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli , his wife, Keri , and their daughter Alyssa , who played basketball with Gianna. Another suit was filed by the husband and three children of Christina Mauser , who helped Bryant coach the girls’ basketball team. The group was heading to a basketball tournament Jan. 26 when the chopper crashed in thick fog northwest of Los Angeles. An initial National Transportation Safety Board report said there were no signs of engine failure from the wreckage recovered.

NFL

Jaguars waive WR Marqis Lee

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived oft-injured receiver Marqise Lee to create nearly $5 million in salary cap space. The move had been expected for weeks. The Jaguars were waiting for Lee to get fully healthy before letting him go, giving him the best chance to pass a physical with another team. The 28-year-old Lee had been due to make $6.25 million this season and would have counted $8.75 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. That represented a huge payout for a 28-year-old wideout who has three receptions for 18 yards the last two years combined. Lee joined a growing list of players Jacksonville has moved on from in the last six weeks, including cornerback A.J. Bouye, defensive end Calais Campbell, defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and quarterback Nick Foles . . . The Jaguars appeared ready to move on two other players after a source told the Associated Press the team was actively looking to trade running back Leonard Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft, and disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who engaged Tony Khan, the team’s minority owner and son of team owner Shad Khan, in a public dispute on Twitter and demanded to be traded after being tagged by the team . . .New York Jets GM Joe Douglas said in a pre-draft conference call with reporters that it was his aim to keep All-Pro safety Jamal Adams “here a long time” with a long-term contract extension.

Miscellany

ESPN’s ‘Last Dance’ a slam dunk in ratings

ESPN’s much-anticipated documentary series “The Last Dance,” featuring a behind-the-scenes look at Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, premiered Sunday night to a massive audience. The first two episodes of the 10-part series, which aired on ESPN and ESPN2, averaged 6.1 million viewers across the two networks from 9-11 p.m., making it the most-watched documentary content in ESPN’s history. Episode 1 averaged 6.3 million viewers, and the second episode averaged 5.8 million. Per ESPN, of the 6.1 million viewers the two episodes averaged, 3.5 million viewers were in the age 18-49 demographic. On ESPN alone, the two hours averaged 5.3 million viewers, with Episode 1 delivering 5.7 million viewers and Episode 2 delivering 5 million. The ESPN version did not edit out colorful language, but the ESPN2 version did.

Chad Finn

ITF hits Jarry with doping ban

Top 100 tennis player Nicolas Jarry was given an 11-month doping ban by the International Tennis Federation, stemming from a failed test at the Davis Cup Finals in November. Jarry, a 24-year-old from Chile, said he “accepted” the punishment, which will keep him from playing until Nov. 15, while the ITF said it “accepted” his explanation the two banned substances found in his urine sample came from vitamins made in Brazil . . . Tottenham forward Heung-min Son started a three-week period of military service in his native South Korea. The 27-year-old Son reported to a Marine Corps unit on the southern island of Jeju, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, and will be in camp until May 8. He is fulfilling requirements of the military service exemption he earned by winning the gold medal for South Korea in the soccer tournament at the Asian Games in 2018. Without the exemption, he would have been required by law to serve 21 months . . . Innokentiy Samokhvalov, a player for the Russian soccer club Lokomotiv Moscow’s reserve team, died after suffering health problems during an individual training session. He was 22.



