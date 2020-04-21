Curbside at the Quincy Dairy Queen, you can get a Blizzard to help weather this storm

The Dairy Queen’s opening is a much-needed dose of normalcy for Quincy residents, who have grown to love Chew. Since he bought the parlor in 1967, his kind disposition and hard work has translated into devoted customers who line up each summer with a hankering for Blizzards, sundaes, and shakes.

“We’re gonna be open for business,” said owner Dave Chew. “We’re here, and it’s safe.”

A long-loved Dairy Queen in Quincy is starting curbside, contactless pickup during the pandemic, thanks to the ingenuity of a Bridgewater State student, who is also an employee, and the DQ’s beloved owner.

Quincy Dairy Queen begins curbside pickup Share Email to a Friend Embed The Dairy Queen in Quincy has begun offering curbside pickup for customers ordering online to allow for social distancing. (Shelby Lum|Globe Staff)

When Chew closed the shop just days after the governor announced the stay-at-home order, a ripple of dismay was felt through the community. But business was slow for the 10 days Chew had been open for the season, he said, and turning the lights off going forward seemed smart. But this past weekend, the owner resurrected his spot for pickup, largely to keep employing the young staffers who depend on him.

“I owe it to the kids,” he said. “They’re out of school. They want to make money.”

Advertisement

Ben Lee, a manager at the Dairy Queen in Quincy, makes a curbside delivery. Blake Nissen for the Boston Globe

Through quincydq.com, customers plug in their order, as well as their car’s make and plate number. Minutes later, patrons pull into the parking lot, and a staff member brings them their order. The shop opens for pickup every day from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Chew gives all the credit for the idea to Ben Lee, a college student who is also the DQ’s manager.

Ice cream has long been Chew’s business of choice. He began serving it at the Quincy DQ as a college freshman in 1951, after which he served in the US Coast Guard and worked as a photographer. But years later, he circled back to the town his Chinese immigrant parents settled in to run the Dairy Queen where he earned his first paycheck. Now Chew swats away well-meaning family and friends who encourage the 80-year-old to retire. “I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

Advertisement

Ben Lee passes an order through a customer's window as part of the curbside service recently started at the restaurant. Blake Nissen for the Boston Globe

He spends an hour or less at the shop each day, per the advice of his employees who worry for his health during the pandemic. Before this, Chew would spend six hours or so there, greeting customers and filling in where needed.

“With this app we got going, the kids don’t want me around,” he said. “They say, ‘You’re in your 80s. This virus could hit you before anyone else. Stay home.'”

Chris Carroll, Chew’s nephew-in-law, said the owner is planning free treats for first-responders in the near future since “candy and chocolate always ease everyone’s worries,” he said. But Carroll’s biggest concern? How to get his hands on the Dilly Bars Chew saves for him.

“The problem is I get my ice cream for free,” said Carroll jokingly. “So how does this app work for me?”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_