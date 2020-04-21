Instead of supporting Free Fun Fridays this summer, grants will aid museums

The event is part of Free Fun Fridays, which allows dozens of cultural institutions in Massachusetts to admit visitors free of charge on a summer Friday, thanks to funding from the Highland Street Foundation. But with museums shuttered in the coming months because of the coronavirus pandemic, there’ll be no Free Fun Fridays this season. Instead, the foundation is distributing the $750,000 from the program to its 100 participating institutions to ease their financial stress.

On a special day each year, more than 4,000 families come to the Discovery Museum in Acton — three times the usual attendance — to frolic in the outdoor woodscape and learn principles of science. Activities are organized on the lawn; parking is expanded; the hours stretch long into the evening. And the best part? It’s all free.

Advertisement

“The trustees are so appreciative to the organizations we partnered with for all these years that we’re still giving them all the grants during this COVID crisis,” said Highland executive director Blake Jordan. “This will help sustain these venues that are doing everything to open their doors when they can again.”

This would have been the 12th summer the Highland Street Foundation funded the program, founded to provide parents and children access to museums and other educational venues across the state. They have welcomed more than 1.4 million visitors since 2009, including 162,000 people last summer.

Kids frolic at a Free Fun Friday at Boston Harbor Now last summer. Highland Street Foundation

This year’s grant program is a generous gesture from a foundation that has long stood by institutions in times of need, said Discovery Museum CEO Neil Gordon.

“The Highland Street Foundation has been incredibly supportive for so many years that in some ways I wasn’t even surprised they did this,” said Gordon, whose museum received a grant of around $15,000. “They have, for a long time, recognized that family educational outings are a huge benefit to the community.”

Advertisement

The institutions are allowed to use the money as they please. Many are opting to support staff wages, maintenance, or online content — a necessity in an increasingly remote world when revenue is thin.

At Plymouth’s Pilgrim Hall Museum, executive director Donna Curtin said the nearly $3,000 in aid is supporting her small staff and helping digitize relics from the Mayflower for the Web.

"There’s a few growing pains for us to meet the technological challenges since they’ve become so immediate now,” she said. “When we heard about the funding, we were moved.”

A Free Fun Friday in 2019 at the EcoTarium in Worcester. Highland Street Foundation

Families may miss running around in the sunshine, exploring hands-on exhibits, and congregating to learn and play, as they have in past summers. But Jordan is open to shifting Free Fun Fridays to later in the year, if possible.

“When things get back to normal and we’re all out and about again, I hope we can still do this in the fall with groups who want to,” he said.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.