The kids in Color Killer aren’t alright with ‘corona’

Now, as these young musicians think about making a second album and await the release of a feature-length documentary about their band, they’ve found something else to protest. Color Killer has just released a joyfully cranky, candy-colored video of their new song about the social restrictions we’re all experiencing because of the coronavirus outbreak. “Down With Corona,” set to the tune of their song “Down With Winter,” blames the virus for boredom, nosy sisters, and remote homework assignments.

When the boys in the Marlborough pop-punk band Color Killer released their first album two years ago, they had plenty of subjects to grouse about. They disliked school, for one thing, and they hated bedtime. With a lead singer who had yet to turn 9, those complaints seemed age-appropriate.

“I’m gonna stay inside away from all the germs/But my entire family’s getting on my nerves,” sings blue-haired singer-guitarist Lincoln Zinzola, who will turn 11 this summer.

In the video, the boys — drummer Matt Hiltz, a year older than Lincoln, and just-turned-teenagers Nate Dalbec and Dylan Huther on bass and guitar, respectively — appear in their own bedrooms and practice spaces, Zoom-style, wearing masks. When they come together in Lincoln’s driveway, they’re responsibly spaced 6 feet apart, each occupying his own chalk circle.

So far, Lincoln says, the quarantine hasn’t changed much for the boys besides their schooling. They’re playing lots of “Fortnite” and “Minecraft,” and he’s practicing guitar.

“We FaceTime with my whole entire class every Friday,” he says. “We’re usually all muted and stuff.”

For these kids, being muted is one thing that does not come naturally.

