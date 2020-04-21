From the WBZ copter, Kristen Eck is still seeing plenty of traffic — around grocery stores

Summer or winter, rain or shine, pandemic or no pandemic, WBZ NewsRadio traffic reporter Kristen Eck rides — up in her helicopter every day. There, she scopes out the clusters of congestion, pinpoints car crashes, and even tracks breaking news. The Globe spoke with Eck about seeing the city from above during the outbreak.

Q. Tell me about the experience reporting traffic right now.

A. I’ve been doing this for 23 years, so I’ve seen a lot of different events in that time. But reporting during the pandemic — we’ve seen a drop in volume on the major highways where we normally see horrendous gut-wrenching congestion. But it’s not the end of traffic. It may not be on the Southeast Expressway, but there’s certainly a lot of it around supermarkets, around home improvement stores. There are also lots of people still commuting to work — essential workers, people working at hospitals, people staffing supermarkets. I’m sure you’ve heard stories about the lines at Market Basket. You could do a report just based on that if you wanted to. And one of the things we learned a long time ago is that just because there’s less traffic doesn’t mean somebody isn’t going to crash.