Bose workers furloughed; layoffs possible

Bose Corp. has furloughed an undisclosed number of employees because of declining business, closures at some of its locations, and financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis, the Framingham company said in a memo obtained by the Globe.

The four-week unpaid furloughs began last week. The company said that if its facilities are unable to reopen at the end of the furlough period, some employees will be laid off.

“While the company hopes that our self-isolation efforts will stop the spread of COVID-19 and allow for a turnaround before the end of the furlough period . . . furlough cannot extend indefinitely,” the memo said. “At the end of the furlough period, the company will extend severance offers to employees who are unable to return to work.”