Trump backs coronavirus relief bill to replenish small business funds

President Donald Trump said he supports a bill providing additional pandemic relief that would replenish a tapped-out small business aid program while providing money for coronavirus testing and overwhelmed hospitals.

The new package -- which could win Senate approval as soon as Tuesday afternoon -- would replenish the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, which was part of the $2 trillion stimulus approved late last month and ran out of money last week.

Passage would allow the government to take new applicants for the program, which provides forgivable loans to small business that keep employees on the payroll for eight weeks.