A burger that’s better for you (and the planet)

Chris Nessen, a food industry veteran, was on a mission to produce a burger that was healthier for you and the planet. Several years ago, the Beverly resident introduced the Grateful Burger to the marketplace. These are blended burgers, thick and remarkably juicy, made with either 60 percent grass-fed Angus beef or chicken mixed with 40 percent, or one-half cup, fresh veggies: portabella mushrooms, green onion, carrots, kale, and seasonings. The mushrooms impart a rich umami flavor. The patties come frozen in a box of four ($8 to $10). More nutritious and lower in fat and calories than a beefy burger, it’s an excellent choice to help cut down on meat. Available at Hannaford Supermarkets and Roche Bros, or go to www.gratefulburger.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND