Makes enough filling for 4 sandwiches

Chickpea of the sea -- a composed salad in which chickpeas stand in for tuna -- is becoming quite popular during the pandemic, partly because it can be made inexpensively with ingredients you may have on hand, and also because it's vegetarian-friendly. For everyone else, it tastes remarkably like tuna. Begin by lightly mashing the chickpeas; do not over mash so the salad has plenty of texture. Add celery and onions; sub scallions or shallots, if you need to. Make a mayonnaise-based dressing, which can also be mixed with plain Greek yogurt. Dijon is nice here, but any type of mustard will do. Capers are necessary for a vinegar hit, but chopped pickles or pickle relish could replace them. Instead of dill, try parsley, chives, or even celery leaves, or omit the herbs entirely. For seasoning, Old Bay, or any other crab seasoning, lends that familiar taste of the sea, but celery salt or celery seed will work, too. This recipe yields about 1 1/2 cups, which makes four sandwiches or two salads if served on lettuce. Scale up or down accordingly. You'll be surprised how close this comes to the real deal.

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained 2 ribs celery, finely chopped ½ onion, finely chopped ¼ cup mayonnaise 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon capers, chopped Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon ½ teaspoon chopped fresh dill or dried dill ¼ teaspoon Old Bay seasoning or celery salt Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a large bowl, mash the chickpeas lightly with a potato masher or a fork. Add the celery and the onion.

2. In another bowl, combine the mayonnaise, mustard, capers, lemon rind and juice, dill, Old Bay or celery salt, salt, and pepper. Stir well.

3. With a rubber spatula, fold the dressing into the chickpeas. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick