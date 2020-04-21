Recipe: Asparagus star in these spring rice bowls with tofu and Dijon vinaigrette

Serves 4

Asparagus and peppery young radishes are the bright spring stars in these healthy rice bowls. They have three parts: long-grain white rice, protein and vegetables, and a Dijon vinaigrette. Set the rice on to cook, then saute cubes of tofu, short spears of asparagus -- just until they're bright green -- and sliced mushrooms glazed in rice vinegar and soy sauce. Arrange them in big bowls on the rice, add the dressing, then tuck in the sliced radishes and slivers of red onion. Use this as a guide for other vegetables, such as broccoli or green beans. Shredded carrots tossed with some of the vinaigrette would be another good addition. The protein can be anything you have on hand, including cubes of roast chicken. When you cook rice, use less water than the package directions say to (here the amounts are 1 cup of long-grain white rice simmered in 1 3/4 cups water) and use a pot that seems too large for the job. The cooking water bubbles up and out of the pan and can leave a real mess on the stove if the saucepan is too small. The trick of putting a paper towel under the lid after the rice is cooked is an old one; it absorbs the extra moisture in the pan. Some cooks use a cloth towel under the lid while the rice simmers, but I prefer to do this after cooking while the rice rests for 10 minutes. Resting rice is crucial. When the rice is done, the bottom can be dense while the top is fluffy. After resting, it's all fluffier. It also allows you time to finish cooking the vegetables. Everything in the bowl doesn't need to be piping hot, but it should all be warm. Form an assembly line with the bowls and ingredients and make each one look like a colorful garden.

RICE

1¾ cups water ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup long-grain white rice

1. In a heavy-bases saucepan, combine the water, salt, and rice. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 18 minutes, or until the rice has absorbed the water; you'll see steam holes on the surface of the rice.

2. Remove the rice from the heat. Lift off the lid, put a paper towel across the top of the pan, and cover with the lid. Let the rice sit for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

DRESSING

¼ cup white wine vinegar or red wine vinegar Salt and pepper, to taste 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard ⅓ cup olive oil

1. In a bowl, whisk the vinegar, salt, pepper, and Dijon mustard. Whisk in the olive a little at a time until the dressing emulsifies.

2. Taste the dressing for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

TOPPING

1 package (1 pound) firm tofu 1 bunch asparagus 3 tablespoons peanut or vegetable oil Salt and pepper, to taste 8 ounces button mushrooms, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar 2 tablespoons soy sauce ¼ red onion, cut into thin slivers 2 radishes, trimmed and very thinly sliced

1. Cut the tofu into 1-inch squares. Snap the asparagus where they bend naturally. Discard the ends. Cut the asparagus spears in half on the diagonal. Cut any thick spears in half vertically.

2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the peanut or vegetable oil. Add the tofu and let it cook without disturbing for 2 minutes. Use tongs to turn the cubes and cook 2 minutes more. Remove from the pan; cover loosely with foil.

3. Add the asparagus spears and cook without disturbing for 1 minute. Shake the pan and continue cooking, stirring the spears, for 1 minute more, or until the asparagus are bright green and still crisp. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Remove from the pan; cover loosely with foil.

4. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon peanut or vegetable oil to the pan. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, or until they start to brown. Add the rice vinegar and soy sauce and continue cooking, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes more, or until the liquid evaporates and leaves a glaze on the mushrooms.

5. Divide the rice among 4 bowls. Add tofu, asparagus, and mushrooms to each bowl. Sprinkle with dressing and garnish with red onion and radishes.

Sheryl Julian