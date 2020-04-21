Recipe: If you’ve started making pizza while housebound, this skillet cheese pie will suit you

Makes one 10-inch pizza (and enough dough for 2)

If you're one of the families who has started making pizza, this basic cheese and tomato pie, with a quick overnight dough, will suit you. The topping makes enough for one pie with a thick pan-pizza crust, but you will have enough dough for two rounds. Tuck the unused dough in the fridge for another pizza, or make two pies by doubling this topping. Use a large bowl to mix the dough, since it will more than double in volume overnight. You can get away with an 8-hour rise if you want to make the dough early in the day for dinner, but an overnight rise contributes tons of flavor. If you don't have whole-wheat flour (which adds even more flavor) you can make it entirely with all-purpose flour. If you buy prepared dough for this pizza, use 3/4 pound. Any 10-inch ovenproof skillet will do here, but cast-iron has the best heat retention. Without either of those options, you could also use a cake pan. Allow time for the dough to rise again once it's in the skillet. Pepperoni or ham would be a welcome topping for some pizza lovers; vegetarians can add sliced zucchini, asparagus, or another vegetable. As for this version with tomato sauce and mozzarella, baked until golden and crisp -- I'll take it.

DOUGH

2¼ cups all-purpose flour 1 cup whole-wheat flour ¾ teaspoon instant (rapid rise) yeast or active dry yeast 1 rounded teaspoon salt 1¼ cups water (room temperature) 2 tablespoons olive oil Extra all-purpose flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a large bowl, whisk the all-purpose and whole-wheat flours, instant (rapid rise) yeast, and salt until combined. (If using active dry yeast, stir it into the water and leave to soften for 5 minutes before adding.) Add the water and oil and mix together until all the flour is incorporated. The dough will be soft and sticky.

2. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and leave at room temperature for 8 hours, or overnight.

3. On a generously floured work surface, turn out the dough. Divide it in half. (Refrigerate the extra dough, covered with plastic wrap, for up to 5 days. Bring to room temperature before using.) Pat one piece of dough into a thick square. Bring all four corners toward the center to form a ball. Pinch the ends together firmly. Turn the dough over so the seams are down. With cupped hands, shape it into a round ball with a smooth top.

TOPPING

1 tablespoon olive oil ½ cup tomato sauce, or more to taste ¾ teaspoon dried oregano 1 heaping cup (5 ounces) shredded mozzarella 1 sprig fresh basil, leaves removed (optional)

1. Rub the inside of a 10-inch cast-iron or ovenproof skillet with the oil. Place the dough, smooth side down, in the skillet. Move it around to coat it with the oil and spread the oil to the edges of the pan. Turn it over. Press it down with your fingers and the flat of your hand. Set aside for for 15 minutes to rest.

2. Press and pat the dough again to spread it to the edges of the pan. Cover with plastic wrap and let it rise for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, or until slightly puffed.

3. Set the oven at 500 degrees. Slide an oven rack to the bottom-most position.

4. Use the back of a spoon to spread the tomato sauce all over the dough, extending it all the way to the edge. Sprinkle with oregano and cover with mozzarella.

5. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Peek under the dough, and if it is not brown, set the pan on the stovetop over medium-low heat (take care to wrap the skillet handle). Cook for 1 to 3 minutes to brown and crisp the bottom crust. Slide the dough onto a board. Sprinkle with basil, if using. Cut into slices.

Sally Pasley Vargas