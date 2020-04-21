When uncertainty and anxiety are constant companions, we turn to comfort food. Simplicity and familiarity are dependable antidotes to unrest. And so it goes with cocktails. Sure, the ambitious among us — the ones who are using this time to learn how to make kefir and French pastries — might opt for crash courses in involved techniques to make ingredients that elevate their homebound happy hour drinks, like fat-washing and DIY shrubs and bitters. The rest of us, however, are turning to that aforementioned simplicity in quarantine. That, however, is not to be confused with laziness.
Consider the timeless Coco Chanel chestnut: “Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance.” Minimalism, as the creator of the Little Black Dress should know, can be sublime. I was reminded of this on a pre-pandemic visit to Woods Hill Pier 4 in the Seaport District, which sits in the old Anthony’s Pier 4 space on the water. Beverage director Tomas Watler and I chatted about the New Hampshire farm belonging to the restaurant’s owner and how the kitchen’s use of regional ingredients inspires him to design stripped-down drinks that spotlight seasonal flavors. The simpler the drink, the brighter the spotlight, but also the greater the flexibility, much like Chanel’s LBD can be gussied up in countless ways. Case in point: his smash, the age-old julep-style drink. Actually, I should say his smashes, plural, as he created two options, both under the name of Chartreuse Smash: one with bourbon, one with spiced rum. He gives both an herbaceous pizzazz with a measure of green Chartreuse, a muscular spirit that adds an earthy heft to bourbon and amplifies the rum’s spiciness. Both straightforward to make, both reminders of how elegant comfort can be.
CHARTREUSE SMASH
Makes 1 drink
2 ounces Mad River Bourbon (or any bourbon) or Cotton & Reed Dry Spiced Rum (or any aged spiced rum)
½ ounce green Chartreuse
½ ounce fresh lime juice
½ ounce simple syrup (Combine 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and stir until sugar dissolves. Let cool.)
3 to 4 mint leaves, additional sprig of leaves to garnish
1 lemon wheel to garnish
1. Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker over three cubes of ice, add mint leaves. Shake vigorously 5 seconds.
2. Pour all contents into a rocks glass and top with crushed ice.
3. Garnish with mint sprig and lemon wheel.
Adapted from Woods Hill Pier 4
Liza Weisstuch can be reached at liza.weisstuch@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @livingtheproof.
