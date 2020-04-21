When uncertainty and anxiety are constant companions, we turn to comfort food. Simplicity and familiarity are dependable antidotes to unrest. And so it goes with cocktails. Sure, the ambitious among us — the ones who are using this time to learn how to make kefir and French pastries — might opt for crash courses in involved techniques to make ingredients that elevate their homebound happy hour drinks, like fat-washing and DIY shrubs and bitters. The rest of us, however, are turning to that aforementioned simplicity in quarantine. That, however, is not to be confused with laziness.

Consider the timeless Coco Chanel chestnut: “Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance.” Minimalism, as the creator of the Little Black Dress should know, can be sublime. I was reminded of this on a pre-pandemic visit to Woods Hill Pier 4 in the Seaport District, which sits in the old Anthony’s Pier 4 space on the water. Beverage director Tomas Watler and I chatted about the New Hampshire farm belonging to the restaurant’s owner and how the kitchen’s use of regional ingredients inspires him to design stripped-down drinks that spotlight seasonal flavors. The simpler the drink, the brighter the spotlight, but also the greater the flexibility, much like Chanel’s LBD can be gussied up in countless ways. Case in point: his smash, the age-old julep-style drink. Actually, I should say his smashes, plural, as he created two options, both under the name of Chartreuse Smash: one with bourbon, one with spiced rum. He gives both an herbaceous pizzazz with a measure of green Chartreuse, a muscular spirit that adds an earthy heft to bourbon and amplifies the rum’s spiciness. Both straightforward to make, both reminders of how elegant comfort can be.