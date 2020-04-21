394 new cases, 16 more deaths in R.I., as Governor Raimondo speaks about COVID-19 Tuesday (live updates)

Meanwhile the hospitalizations remain high: a total of 271 Rhode Islanders are now hospitalized with the virus, including 67 in the intensive care unit and 43 on ventilators, according to health data.

There were 16 new fatalities, bringing the state’s death toll to 171. Most of the dead have been residents of nursing homes.

PROVIDENCE -- Another 394 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 5,500, according to data reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health.

The state is continuing to test more than 2,000 people a day for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus, but the governor has said that more testing will be needed to understand and contain the spread.

Advertisement

“Cases are still rising, they are not declining, pretty steady,” Governor Gina M. Raimondo said during her daily news conference at the State House Tuesday, "but clearly, we are flattening the curve, clearly the peak is not as bad as it could have been.

She announced that in the last week, Rhode Island has obtained 2 million surgical masks, primarily bought from the private market after “scouring around the world.”

Raimondo said that means healthcare workers across state can now change surgical masks on a daily basis. “I realize that’s slight consolation, but it’s an improvement… it’s a signal that we care about you,” she said.

The field hospitals will be ready to hold another 1,000 hospital beds, in case Rhode Island faces a surge. Raimondo said the work started on the hospitals weeks ago, when the models predicted there may be 6,000 people needing hospitalization by the end of this month.

But the effect of restrictions, closures and stay-at-home have brought down the model’s projections significantly, and the field hospitals may not be immediately necessary, she said.

Advertisement

For front-line medical, first-responders and public safety employees, homecare and congregant-care workers afraid to return home, Brown University is offering 700 single-occupancy 700 rooms for free to front-line workers. Laundry and food services are also available for a fee.

The rooms are not for people who tested positive for coronavirus, Raimondo said.

On Monday, Raimondo spoke about the steps Rhode Island will need to take to reopen the economy.

While she said she’s hoping to not to renew the stay-at-home order that expires May 8, there are still many factors to determine what a possible roll-out could look like.

The six key questions:

Is the rate of spread of COVID-19 decreasing?

Does the state have the capacity to quickly identify community spread so it can halt another outbreak?

Does the state have a support system in place for vulnerable populations, such as older Rhode Islanders, and anyone in quarantine?

Does the health care system have the capacity, the equipment, and the supplies -- the hospital beds, the ventilators, and the face masks - to handle future surges?

Do businesses, schools, churches and recreation centers have plans for long-term social distancing?

And is Rhode Island ready to reimpose restrictions if it sees another surge in infections?

This story will be updated during the news conference.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com