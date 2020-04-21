Cohasset warns parents of $300 fines if kids don’t stop gathering in groups

Alarmed by the number of young people gathering outside in groups, Cohasset officials have sent letters to parents warning of $300-a-day fines for their children’s failure to comply with the state’s advisory to stay at home to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We urge you and members of your family to please take the State of Emergency Order seriously to literally save lives,” read the letters from Pamela Fahey, the town’s health agent.

The letters noted that on specific dates, the Cohasset police had dispersed groups of young people that included the family’s son or daughter.