Former UCLA soccer coach to plead guilty in college admissions scandal; faces prison, $200,000 fine

However, Lelling’s office said, under terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors in US District Court in Boston will recommend Salcedo serve a prison term at “the low end of the sentencing guidelines,” plus one year of supervised release, in addition to paying “a fine, forfeiture in the amount of $200,000 and restitution.”

In a statement, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said the former coach, Jorge Salcedo, 47, has entered into a plea agreement in which he’ll admit to racketeering conspiracy, which carries a maximum federal prison sentence of 20 years.

A former UCLA men’s soccer coach has agreed to plead guilty to his role in the college admissions cheating scandal that has ensnared Hollywood celebrities, titans of industry, and other notables, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Salcedo’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment Tuesday morning. A date for his guilty plea hasn’t been set.

The former men’s soccer coach is one of more than 50 defendants charged in the scheme, in which wealthy parents allegedly paid bribes to the con’s admitted ringleader, William “Rick” Singer, to have their children falsely designated as athletic recruits at elite colleges, paving their way to admission, or to facilitate cheating on their kids’ SAT and ACT exams.

Among the parents charged were Hollywood stars Lori Loughlin, whose case is pending, and Felicity Huffman, who served less than two weeks in prison and paid a $30,000 fine for giving a $15,000 bribe to boost her daughter’s SAT score. Huffman also was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.

In Salcedo’s case, prosecutors said, he agreed in 2016 with Singer and former USC women’s soccer coach Ali Khosroshahin to facilitate the admission of Davina and Bruce Isackson’s daughter into UCLA as a phony soccer recruit. For his role in the ruse, the feds said, Salcedo collected $100,000 of the $250,000 the Isacksons paid Singer.

Then in 2018, Lelling’s office said, Salcedo agreed with Singer and Khosroshahin to falsely “recruit” the son of Xiaoning Sui, another client of Singer’s, to the UCLA men’s soccer team.

“In exchange for the recruitment, Salcedo accepted a $100,000 bribe from Singer,” the statement said. “Sui paid Singer $400,000. Singer, Khosroshahin, Davina and Bruce Isackson, and Sui have all pleaded guilty for their roles in the offense.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.