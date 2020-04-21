Framingham requires public to wear masks in essential businesses

Framingham is now requiring members of the public to wear face coverings and exercise social distancing when entering essential businesses in the city, under an executive order issued April 17 by Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer.

The order also applies to employees of those businesses, which include grocery stores and pharmacies. Owners of the businesses must ensure patrons and employees follow the rules.

The order also requires face coverings for members of the public 2 years and older entering, exiting, or occupying common areas of any multiunit residential or commercial building, among other provisions.