Gloucester temporarily bars recreational boaters from using public landings and wharfs

Gloucester has temporarily banned access by recreational boaters to its public landings and wharfs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restriction, which came in an April 15 emergency order, allows licensed commercial and emergency vessels to continue using the waterfront facilities for the time being.
The ban is the latest in a series of measures the city has taken to reduce spread of the virus. Officials said the city is developing safety protocols and policies for the launching of recreational boats.
“Having access to the water is part of the fabric of our community, and restricting access in this way was the last thing we wanted to do,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a statement. “However, the health and well-being of our community must take priority, and once we have developed safety protocols that we feel will keep boaters safe, we will lift this restriction.”
