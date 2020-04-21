Hingham Historical Society cancels house tour for only the second time since 1924

Add the Hingham Historical Society’s annual fall house tour to the list of events that are canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The historical society has been holding the house tour since 1924 and has only canceled it once before: in 1943 during World War II, according to Executive Director Deirdre Anderson.
The 2020 house tour had been scheduled for Oct. 4, but “mindful that planning occurs at least six months prior to the actual day, and that the health and safety of our volunteers and our generous homeowners is a priority, we made the choice to cancel,” Anderson said in a letter sent to the organization’s volunteers.
“Like many things that test us, and like our Hingham ancestors, we will weather this storm together and come out stronger and more focused because of it. On behalf of everyone at the Historical Society, we wish you good health and look forward to better days ahead,” she wrote.
The house tour is the society’s main fund-raiser, raising about $35,000 in a weekend, Anderson said in an email.
